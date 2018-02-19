Pat McCormack ‘confident’ of Commonwealth Games gold on Australia’s Gold Coast

Pat McCormack is targeting Commonwealth Games glory next after enjoying a return to the region last week.

The Washington boxer was part of The British Lionhearts’ boxing team which enjoyed a thumping 5-0 victory over the Croatian Knights in the World Series of Boxing in Gateshead of Friday.

And after wowing his home fans, McCormack has immediatley turned his attention to winning gold on Australia’s Gold Coast in April.

“I can’t wait for it,” the 22-year-old said.

“I’m just going to keep training and get better and better, and I’m confident I will win the Commonwealth Games.”

Welterweight Pat competed for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and Team GB at Rio 2016, and is a two-time European Championships silver medallist.

He will be joined in Australia by twin brother Luke, who is fighting at light-welterweight, and fellow Birtley ABC boxer Calum French.

French and Sunderland ABC star Kieran MacDonald joined Pat in the Lionhearts team on Friday, and both impressed in front of a sell-out crowd at Gateshead Leisure Centre.

Having gone 4-0 up, it was left to McCormack to complete the whitewash and he did not disappoint as he showed-off his full range of skills to outclass Mate Rudan in the final bout of the night.

Clearly enjoying himself and keen to deliver a strong performance on his first contest in the region for over six years, McCormack had too much class for his opponent.

McCormack was arguably the star attraction, but said he didn’t feel under any extra pressure – which bodes well for when he turns professional.

“To be honest, it was the least nervous I’ve ever been,” he said.

“On the pads before, I was very relaxed.

“I knew I could beat the kid and when you’ve got your home support behind you, there’s no one beating you.

“It was a bit like having my pro debut, to be honest. It’s the closest I’m going to get to having a pro debut while in the amateurs.

“It was a great turnout. I didn’t have to sell a ticket or try and sell a ticket – I just told people I was boxing and they turned up, so it’s going to be easy to sell tickets when I do turn pro.

“I felt very relaxed going into it. I wanted to put on a show for my home fans and I think I did it. He was tough as nails but I outboxed him and got the win.”