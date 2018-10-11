'Never been on my back in my life' - Glenn Foot plays down Robbie Davies Jr knockdown claims ahead of two-title bout

Robbie Davies Junior has vowed to put Sunderland's Glenn Foot on his backside on his way to claiming the Commonwealth and British title fight in Newcastle.

But the Marley Pots fighter does not believe his Liverpool opponent, beaten just once in his career, has the skills or the power to back his words up with actions.

Glenn Foot.

Foot puts his Commonwealth strap, won against Jason Easton earlier this year, on the line as he fights Davies Jr on the undercard of Lewis Ritson's European title tilt at the Metro Radio Arena this Saturday.

His opponent, though, is in confident mood.

Davies Jr, recently signed to promoters Matchroom Boxing, said: "I know Glenn is just going to throw the kitchen sink at me - he doesn't really bring anything else to the table.

"Whatever way the fight goes I see myself winning. If Glenn goes too early he could walk on to one. I have more power - fact. Every opponent I have ever fought has touched the canvas.

Foot and Davies Jr go head to head.

"If he tries to box I am awkward. I don't think Glenn will be as good as my physically anyway."

At a lively press conference at Newcastle Civic Centre, Foot was not taking that slight lightly - firing a volley of insults back at the man across the table from him.

"I boxed Josh Leather and he'd boxed bums - he had to get carried out the ring after fighting me," said Foot.

"I boxed Jason Easton, the same again, knocked him out, he got stretchered out on the night.

"He says he's got the power but he's knocked bums out. Just like they did.

"I have never been on my back in my life! A machete couldn't stop me, so you can't stop me Robbie.

"I have had a three-month camp, I'm the fittest I have ever been. You are going to get the shock of your life.

"When I am in the ring I can adapt to any style. He hasn't got a chance. He's gun shy."

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes the Foot v Davies Jr fight could, on any other given weekend, be a headline fight.

"This is a fight that would headline most fight nights," said Hearn.

"The Commonwealth and the British title on the line. We should get a great night on Saturday."

County Durham's Tommy Ward also fights on the night against German challenger Tom Tran in a six-rounder.

He said: "I am ranked number four by the IBO and number 8 by the IBF so I am knocking on the door for the world titles.

"We are close but we have a job to do Saturday night.

"I am looking forward to it. Training has gone well."