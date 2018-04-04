McCormack brothers gear up for Commonwealth Games: ‘Two charvas from Washington going for gold - it’s mad!’

Pat McCormack is not concerned by any welterweight at the Commonwealth Games as he sets his sights on bringing gold back to Washington.

The 22-year-old, whose competition on the Gold Coast in Australia starts today, is hotly tipped to emerge victorious Down Under.

But McCormack insists he’s not feeling the pressure.

“I can use my experience from the last Commonwealths and the Olympics to drive me on this time,” he said.

“The first time I went to a big event it was a bit of a big deal for me. I didn’t know what to expect from it.

“This time it is totally different. I have been there, boxed at the highest level and know what I am walking into.”

About the competition at the games, Team England boxer McCormack added: “I am not worrying about anyone. I am just going to let them worry about me.

“I will be the number one 69kg kid there. It is for everyone else to do the worrying, not me.

“I know I just need to perform to the level that I know I can and the rest will take care of itself.

“This is the only way I know how to approach it.

“If I do everything right I will win gold. I know that.”

McCormack is joined in the competition by his twin brother Luke, who fights in the light-welterweight division, one weight class below his brother.

The Birtley ABC pair have done the majority of their preparations for the contest at the English Institute for Sport down in Sheffield, as well as back home in the North East.

“Preparation never ever goes perfect,” said Pat.

“Any boxer who says that is probably not quite telling the truth.

“I have boxed not that long ago in Gateshead and performed well there so I feel sharp and ready.

“There are always niggles – things are never perfect.

“But that is part of the sport. You have to just get on with it.

“I am fit and ready to bring the gold back.”

Brother Luke, also tipped for gold, echoed that sentiment.

“We have done all the experience stuff. We have both had cuts, bad decisions, the feeling what it is like at tournaments all over the world,” he said.

“Now it is go time. It is time for gold.

“We are putting the pressure on ourselves. I think it is the only way to be, though.

“When I go out there I do not feel the pressure from the crowd.

“I don’t think about it. All I think about is the other man in the ring. It is that simple.”

Sacrifice. It’s the one thing very few people watching boxing on fight night see. Every fighter goes through trials and tribulations away from the ring, before ever setting foot in the arena.

“The early mornings, the dieting, fitness tests, the no nights out, no girls – no one sees that,” said Luke. “All they see at the end of it is the finished product.

“Being able to go to these kid of events makes it all worth while.

“Two charvas from Washington at the Commonwealth Games is mad isn’t it?

“If we both get gold back it would be great for the country, the area and my mam and dad.”