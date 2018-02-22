Luke McCormack hoping for more Lionhearts success after Liverpool call-up

Luke McCormack has been named in the British Lionhearts team to take on Italia Thunder when the World Series of Boxing moves to Liverpool next week.

Washington boxer McCormack is hoping for more success in the competition, having won his bout against France and then watching on as brother Pat starred in a win over Croatian Knights at Gateshead last week.

The contest, at The Auditorium, Echo Arena on Friday, sees the European Championship silver medallist joined by local favourite and reigning European Champion Peter McGrail (bantamweight), and Rio Olympian Galal Yafai in the squad.

The Lionhearts are looking to build-on the 5-0 home win against the Croatian Knights, which followed a narrow 3-2 defeat to the France Fighting Roosters in the team’s season opener in Paris.

McCormack, won his bout in the match against France and is looking forward to making his second appearance of the season.

The Birtley ABC fighter said: “My twin brother Pat, and club-mate Calum French, were in the team for the last home match in Gateshead so I went to watch it and the atmosphere was absolutely brilliant.

“I am hoping it is going to be the same in Liverpool. It’s great that we have a local lad in the team, in Peter McGrail, but hopefully the fans will really get behind all of the Lionhearts boxers and create a great atmosphere on the night.”