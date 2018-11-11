Josh Kelly set to face former world title challenger after Sunderland boxer secures first round stoppage

Have your say

Eddie Hearn has revealed Sunderland's Commonwealth welterweight champion Josh 'Pretty Boy' Kelly will face former world title challenger David Avanesyan next month.

Ryhope lad Kelly blew away Walter Fabian Castillo in just one round on last night's massive Matchroom Boxing card in Manchester.

And in the aftermath of the victory, Hearn revealed his plans for the 24-year-old former amateur star.

He told Sky Sports: "On December 8th, Josh Kelly will be in against former world title challenger David Avanesyan."

That bout is set to take place in Sheffield next month, on the undercard of Kell Brook's ring return in his hometown.

And Kelly is delighted to be stepping up the levels at a rapid rate, having only been a professional for eight contests.

"I'm finished at this sort of level, I want to test myself," Kelly said afterwards.

"Avanesyan is the name they've said, he's the next step. I'm getting better all the time."

Russian Avanesyan is 23-3-1 heading into the contest, having lost two of his last three contests.

Avanesyan, trained in Nottinghamshire by Carl Greaves, was beaten by American Lamont Peterson for the WBA welterweight world title last year but has a win over Shane Mosley on his resume.