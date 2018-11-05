Josh Kelly's opponent revealed as he's lined up for December follow up fight

The opponent for Josh Kelly's return to the ring this weekend has been announced.

Kelly's ring return, following the birth of his child last weekend, is down as one of the support fights for the massive Matchroom Boxing card at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, a night headlined by Tony Bellew's bid to topple world cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk

And it has been announced the Commonwealth welterweight titlist will take on Argentinean Walter Fabian Castillo.

At 25, Castillo is a 15-fight veteran, who is yet to fight outside of his homeland and should act as a tune up for what could well be a step up in class before the end of 2019.

Ryhope lad Kelly will also be in action on the undercard of Kell Brook's homecoming on December 8.

Where that leaves his possible appearance on the Canelo Alvarez card in New York on December 15 is, at this stage, unconfirmed.

But given he will be fighting just seven days before, common sense would suggest he will be waiting until 2019 for his next fight after the Sheffield outing.

No opponent has been announced for Kelly's end of year bout,

The Sunderland fighter was last in action in June, beating Australian Kris George inside the distance.