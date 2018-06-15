Josh Kelly: How a beating at school set me on the road to boxing stardom

He’s known as ‘Pretty Boy’; a lean, mean fighting machine who is on a fast road to stardom.

Girls love him, boys want to be like him. He has the world at his fists.

Yet at school, Josh Kelly was, by his own admission, unpopular. Bullied. Dumpy.

He may have an unblemished record as a professional boxer ahead of tonight’s Commonwealth welterweight title clash with Kris George, but if it wasn’t for losing one fight as a kid, he may never have been in this situation.

None of those old school bullies are laughing at him now.

Not that Kelly is bragging about his achievements, despite appearing at the Olympics, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s huge world heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker and headlining a huge bill back in the North East all before his 25th birthday.

“A lot of people think ‘he likes himself’ because I am quieter or whatever, but to be fair I am just a normal lad,” he explains. “I don’t wax my eyebrows or anything, I am just down to earth.

“I feel as though lads look at me and think this or that, when all I think about is not trying to impress. I think that’s because I wasn’t always the popular kid at school, I wasn’t always the best boxer, the best footballer or runner.

“I have always had to dig in and I have been here millions of times, where I have felt sick and had to get back up.”

No more so than when he was beaten up by fellow pupil at St Mary’s Primary School, in Sunderland, with his dad Paul watching on. It was to be the school lesson that he was to learn so much from and which ultimately changed his life

“When I was at school I was a little bit dumpy, always got the mick taken out of me a bit,” Josh confesses.

“Then one day I had a fight at school, my dad sat and watched me have a row with a kid and I came off worse because I didn’t know how to defend myself. This kid beat me up.

“I was in tears and my dad just walked off, didn’t say anything to me. Next thing I know he is picking me up from school. All the car journey, there was silence.

“I thought I don’t know where we were going, next thing I know we were at a boxing gym.

“He knew I was tough but I didn’t know how to do things.”

Kelly was a quick learner. It didn’t take him long to shed the pounds and show his class. Despite his tender years and small stature, he proved he wouldn’t be intimidated by older, more experienced fighters.

“At the start I was more of a brawler than a fighter. I turned to boxing even though I used to love getting stuck in.

“A lot of the boxers don’t know that I was a flat footed slugger at the time, I can always rely on that to get me through the rounds.

“I started at Lambton Street, I had friends there. But my main club was my dad’s, Houghton, and I trained better by myself away from my friends.

“When I first won the senior ABAs, my dad was in the corner, he took me all the way through and I had to beat all these older guys when I was just 17.

“I beat every single one of them to the final. I knew then I could hold my own.

“A lot of people look at me and don’t think I am physically strong, that I can have a row, but I can. I found out then I could and went on to bigger things like Team GB, getting results everywhere.

“I am flying now.”

Kelly will share top billing at the Metro Radio Arena tonight with Newcastle fighter Lewis Ritson, while fellow Sunderland man Glenn Foot and South Shields ace Anthony Nelson will be on the undercard.

It promises to be an enthralling, fantastic night for North East fight fans, increasing the profile of Kelly as he takes the next step, hopefully, to becoming world champion.

The attention, the fans and the publicity is something he’s coming to enjoy, especially when he steps through the ropes.

“When the crowd starts to shout and everyone gets lairy, I love it,” he says. “I get this switch as I go towards the ring, it’s weird. I become a different character.

“I am a bit of an introvert really, keep quiet, don’t go out much, happy to sit there with the missus. The best thing I do is go to the cinema with the missus.

“Other than that I don’t get out much, so ti switch myself around on fight night, everything else disappears and I soak it all in. I love it.

“It feels good at the moment. I know that people are starting to talk more about me. My dad is a taxi driver and he comes in and says, so and so has said this or that about me

“It’s a bit mad but I feel I am getting used to it more now. I just want it to get bigger and bigger because the North East needs some big boxing back here.

“It’s got the football, Newcastle doing well. I have no interest in the football, but I just want to bring the boxing back here along with Lewis Ritson.”