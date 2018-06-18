Glenn Foot lined up for British and Commonwealth title fight on ANOTHER massive Lewis Ritson-headlined Newcastle card

Glenn Foot's British and Commonwealth title fight against Robbie Davies Jnr could take place on the undercard of another Lewis Ritson-headlined night in Newcastle.

The British Boxing Board of Control have ordered the duo to fight for the vacant British super-lightweight title before the end of October.

Phil Jeffries with Darren Surtees.

A statement on their website reads: "The stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the terms and conditions attached to the board’s head office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 11th July 2018, the contest to take place by the end of October 2018."

And the Echo has learned that Foot's clash with Davies Jnr could take place as one of the chief supports on another massive night of boxing at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena, with Forest Hall's British lightweight title holder Ritson, one of the most exciting talents on the UK boxing scene, topping the bill.

Foot, who won the Commonwealth strap after stopping Jason Easton in Glasgow in March, came through a four-rounder on Saturday night on the Ritson and Josh Kelly undercard.

His fight was meant to be a six-rounder against Manchester's Sam Omidi, but was cut to four, three minute rounds at the demand of TV coverage. The fight was shown live on Sky Sports.

Foot's promoter Phil Jeffries, said: "Glenn is up for the fight.

"He fell out of love with the sport a bit but he has that fire back again and he knows he can win this title.

"Wins can breed confidence and you could see from the way Glenn enjoyed himself up there he has the love back.

"Boxing is booming in the North East with the likes of Lewis Ritson. The sport is on the up in the region.

"Glenn could be on a November bill with Ritson headlining."

Meanwhile, Jeffries' event at Sunderland AFC's Stadium of Light on Sunday, July 1 is taking shape.

Hartlepool super lightweight Luke Cope is out again after a debut win in Darlington last month.

Redcar brothers Tom and Joe Hill, Trimdon's Terry Tyres, Lewis Ritson's training partner Terry Wilkinson, Birtley's Joe Laws, Gateshead's Chris Pilkington, 7-0 Darren Surtees, of County Durham, and middleweight Chris Atkinson have all been named on the card.

County Durham's Tommy Ward could yet be added to that stacked bill on Wearside.

Doors open at 1pm on the day.

GLENN FOOT v SAM OMIDI: Round-by-round (via @LiamJKennedy23)

Rnd 1: Foot all over Omidi like a rash. We know he loves a scrap and he’s in the mood tonight. Not messing about.

Rnd 2: Foot using every trick in the book. A right good scrap. The #Sunderland man living every minute of it as he goes head-to-head with Omidi after the bell!

Rnd 3: Another in the bank for Foot. Good work out this.

Rnd 4: Some heavy right hands from Foot. Came for a fight tonight and to be fair Omidi obliged. Four rounds all to Glenn , you’d think. Onwards to the British title.

Glenn Foot 40 Sam Omidi 36: Comfortable night’s work for the Marley Pots fighter. Now for Josh Kelly and his Commonwealth title bout with Kris George. It was all about Newcastle earlier now it’s the Sunderland lads’ time to shine!