Glenn Foot believes Robbie Davies Jnr has been 'wrapped in cotton wool' ahead of Newcastle showdown

Sunderland super lightweight Glenn Foot believes Robbie Davies Jnr has been protected ahead of their Saturday Commonwealth and British title fight.

And the 30-year-old is determined to expose the Liverpool fighter when they clash at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena this weekend.

Glenn Foot with Robbie Davies Jnr.

"There are a lot of up and coming fighters who get bigged up and have nothing to back it up. They do not get found out for a while, though, because their opponents are cherry-picked for them," said Foot ahead of this evening's open workout at the Metro Centre, Gateshead.

"The lad I am fighting now Robbie Davies Jnr has been wrapped in cotton wool. He has had 16 fights with one proper test where he got knocked out.

"If you look at the other 15 fights he's been in with journeyman. We will see the difference between us on Saturday."

If in Foot's eyes Davies has been protected to this point, his own career has been anything but.

Foot has been forced to do it the hard way, having not had a big promoter behind him.

He's had ups and downs in a colourful career to date, but he still thinks the best is yet to come from him.

"I have done it the hard way from day one," said the Marley Pots fighter.

"I fought a lad with a winning record on debut, not many do that. In my sixth fight I was fighting unbeaten kids.

"I will fight anybody. If you want to be a champion you have to beat them all. I want to blow them all away, that's my mentality.

"Two years ago I lost interest in the game. Now I am back and enjoying it. I am used to going in with highly rated boxers, lads who have rarely tasted defeat.

"I am also used to beating them, too. My results show how good a boxer I am."

Meanwhile, on Friday - the night before Foot's fight - the North East Boxing Awards take place at Antler in Newcastle.

The event, organised by the British Boxing Blog and Pro Boxing North East is open to the public, with tickets on request from info@britishboxingblog.com.

Awards on the night, sponsored by Portland Consulting Engineers, will be handed out for best boxer, prospect, fight of the year, trainer, promoter, referee as well as a special award for Jon Lewis Dickinson.