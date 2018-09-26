Glenn Foot and Darren Surtees undertake unique training regime ahead of duo's big nights under the lights

Glenn Foot has been using a state-of-the-art heat chamber at the University of Sunderland as he prepares for his October 13 British and Commonwealth title bout.

And stablemate Darren Surtees, of County Durham, has also been using the facility as he bids to shine on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series final between George Groves and Callum Smith in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this weekend.

Foot puts his Commonwealth crown on the line next month against Robbie Davies Jnr on what is set to be a massive night of boxing for the region in Newcastle, with the show headlined by Lewis Ritson.

And while he will not face the amazing heat of the Middle East like friend Surtees, Foot is sure this kind of training can only stand him in good stead as he looks to cause an upset in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Metro Radio Arena.

"Unlike Darren, I’m not fighting in extreme temperatures but the climatic chamber has been brilliant in giving me the edge to my training that I need," said the 30-year-old.

"You work harder, you sweat more and it takes a lot out of you, it just adds another dimension to the work you’re doing."

Surtees and Foot are put through their paces.

Super-lightweight Surtees, along with Foot, both sweated it out in the University’s pioneering heat chamber, in preparation for their bouts.

The chamber, housed in the University’s multi-million pound Sciences Complex, is designed to give elite athletes a unique training experience by exposure to extreme temperatures.

Surtees, who captured the super-lightweight Northern Area title during his seventh fight, is now preparing to battle it out with Kane Baker in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

In preparation for the high temperatures in the Saudi port city, the 24-year-old has been acclimatising to the heat in the university’s climatic chamber as part of his training.

Surtees and Foot on the bikes in the heat chamber.

"The chamber recreates the conditions that I’ll be fighting in," said Peterlee-trained Surtees.

"It’s been helpful in getting me used to higher temperatures. It’s hard work but it’s necessary for when you’re fighting somewhere like Jeddah.”

Overseeing the training has been Dr David Archer, a senior lecturer in exercise, physiology and sports nutrition.

He said: “Temperatures in Jeddah will be in their 40’s during the day and in the 30’s at night, so it’s essential Darren’s body is suitably acclimatised to this.

“We exposed Darren to the higher temperatures over the period of a week, meaning that by the time he flew out to Saudi Arabia, he was, physically, already adjusted.

“This type of acclimatisation is essential when a boxing match takes place in such extremes. Darren could be fighting for between 30 and 40 minutes and to cope in that kind of heat his body needs to be adapted.”

Dr Archer also helped monitor the fighters’ sweat and drink rates, heart rates and hydration rates to help ensure they are adapting in the most efficient way possible.

The pair's coach, David Binns, added: "Darren has been with me since he was just 13 years old. I’ve watched him come through the amateur ranks before turning professional just a couple of years ago.

"We wanted to come to the university because we knew this type of acclimatisation would be exactly what he needed to get him ready for the Saudi fight."