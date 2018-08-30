Exclusive: Eddie Hearn reveals details of Josh Kelly's next fight and reason for the Sunderland fighter's absence from Newcastle show

Eddie Hearn has revealed the details of when Sunderland's Commonwealth welterweight champion Josh Kelly will next fight.

And the Matchroom supremo has also discussed the reason why the 24-year-old, regarded as one of the hottest prospects on the British boxing scene, will NOT be on the massive Metro Radio Arena card, featuring Glenn Foot, Tommy Ward and Lewis Ritson, in Newcastle on October 13.

In an exclusive chat with the Sunderland Echo, Hearn revealed: "Josh Kelly's partner is pregnant and she is due the same night as this event. He didn't want to take the risk on that.

"He will box again in November.

"Josh is a world class talent. You will see him box all over the country, also in America as well, once he gets the birth of his son out the way.

"He will box again in November and it could well be in America. He has got a style is well suited to over there. It is an important time for him, we want to get him out twice again this year, if we can and then on to major titles next year.

"It is difficult to match him, it's the same for Joshua Buatsi and Lewis Ritson.

"All these young quality fighters, people will fight them but they want a small fortune or a major title on the line."