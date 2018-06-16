Eddie Hearn hails 'special' Josh Kelly as Sunderland welterweight claims Commonwealth title

Have your say

Josh Kelly put on a boxing masterclass as he cruised to the Commonwealth title, as holder Kris George retired on his stool.

The Ryhope welterweight headlined a near-10,000 sell-out at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena and he didn't disappoint, winning every round on his way to victory.

Glenn Foot in action.

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits he's got something very special on his hands in the 24-year-old former Rio 2016 Olympian.

He said: "He is breezing through that level. He is very special.

"I trust Adam Booth implicitly and he has immense belief in Josh.

"I just feel like it's going to keep going and going and going.

"I think the best of Josh Kelly will come out when he at an uncomfortable level.

"It's not the next level or the one after.

"It'll be exciting to find out where it is."

Meanwhile, Marley Pots' Glenn Foot came through a four-round war with Sam Omidi.

Foot won 40-36 on the card ahead of his British title tilt later this year.