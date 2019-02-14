Eddie Hearn confirms Josh Kelly's Stateside intentions

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed he intends to finally take Sunderland boxing star Josh Kelly to the USA.

Hearn has had long had intentions to take Kelly across the pond, with the Matchroom supremo believing the Ryhope welterweight has the talent to take over stateside.

But the opportunity to fight on the Canelo Alvarez v Rocky Fielding did not come to fruition before Christmas.

This time Hearn is keen to put Kelly on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's US debut against New Yorker Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

"We have got loads of fights pencilled in for that weekend," Hearn told IFL TV.

"I probably should tell anyone this but we are looking for massive fights for Joshua Buatsi, I'd like to take Josh Kelly there, I'd like to do Tommy Coyle against Chris Algieri, I'd like to do Ricky Burns against Ray Beltran. Kal Yafai against Donnie Nietes and other world championship fights I am looking at.

"Literally (on that card) I want 10 Brits, and Irish, down one side of the card, possibly with Katie Taylor on there.

"I want to create a monster party. June the first we are going to have an amazing weekend."

Kelly has not fought since beating Walter Fabian Castillo at the Manchester Arena in November.

The 24-year-old currently holds the Commonwealth (British Empire) Welterweight title, which he won against Kris George in Newcastle in June, and the World Boxing Association International Welterweight title, which he picked up after outpointing Carlos Molina in Cardiff in March.