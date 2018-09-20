CONFIRMED! Josh Kelly fight date revealed as Eddie Hearn lines up 'big step up' in class

Have your say

Josh Kelly is set for a "big step up fight" in his next outing, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Matchroom Boxing supremo Hearn this week confirmed Sunderland's Commonwealth welterweight champion is slated in for a boxing return on November 10 at Manchester Arena.

Kelly will act as one of the chief supports for Tony Bellew's bid to wrestle the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine belts from undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

And Hearn says Kelly is set for a step up in class in the north west.

Speaking to IFL TV in the build up to Anthony Joshua's world title defence this weekend, Hearn addressed the future of Kelly.

He said: "Josh Kelly will be on the card in a big step up fight."

Kelly's rise in the pro game has meteoric.

He's gone from an Olympic amateur prospect, to one of the most talked about talents in the boxing world. All of that in the space of just SEVEN fights.

But how long does he think it will take to land a world title shot?

"For me, I always undervalue myself," said Kelly, when talking about his future.

"Adam (Booth, Kelly's trainer) always says I do not evaluate where I am now well.

"Personally, when I get to 20 fights I will be there or thereabouts.

"But if Adam thinks I am ready I will go."

This could be one of TWO fights before the end of 2018 for Kelly.

He continued: "People keep comparing me to all of these world champions - the (Errol) Spences and that. I am nowhere near their level yet. I have only had seven fights.

"Spence, (Terence) Crawford, (Keith) Thurman. They all say 'he wouldn't stand a chance against them'. They've had 20 odd fights.

"I am sure when they were seven fights in people were not comparing them to world champions of the time.

"I want to go over there (America) and show them what I can do against a decent level opponent and shut them up a bit. I get support but plenty of criticism."