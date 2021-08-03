'Bring the gold medal home' - Sunderland cheers on Pat McCormack ahead of men's welterweight final at Tokyo 2020

McCormack will face Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in the men’s welterweight final, which is due to start at around 11am on Tuesday, August 3.

Ahead of the bout, the Sunderland community shared their messages of good luck and support for the boxer, who was due to face Ireland’s Aidan Walsh in the semi-final.

Walsh withdrew due to an ankle injury, securing 26-year-old McCormack’s place in Tuesday’s final.

Speaking earlier in the tournament, McCormack said: “There’s no bigger prize than Olympic gold and it is something I have dreamed of since I watched Anthony Joshua and Luke Campbell in London and thought, ‘I can do that’.”

At time of writing, Team GB are fourth in the Olympic table with 39 medals – 13 each of gold, silver and bronze.

Here are some of your messages from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Bob Anderson: “Good luck Pat McCormack, from all at Finchley ABC.”

Mark Newton: “Good luck Pat lad, bring the gold medal home.”

Claire Knox: “Good luck Pat, let’s get the gold home.”

Martin Bert Barker: “Good luck, son all the best.”

Alfred Dennis: “You can do it Pat.”

Britain's Pat McCormack celebrates after winning against Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov after their men's welter quarter-final boxing match. Picture: Buda Mendes/AFP via Getty Images.

Stephen Newland: “Good luck Pat from all at Powerday Hooks.”

Alf Bell: “It's brilliant to see a young local Sunderland lad doing so well, makes the city proud. Hope you bring back gold Pat. Best of luck.”

Elaine Mansell: “Magic!”

