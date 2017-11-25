Boxing: Travis Waters steps up national title defence with quarter-final test in Liverpool

Sunderland ABC fighter Travis Waters heads to Liverpool today looking to continue his defence of the National Club for Young Persons Championship 69kg title.

Waters has impressed in his run to the national quarter-finals, having stopped Spennymoor’s Alan Comby, deservedly winning a convincing points success against talented Redcar boxer Bobby Dalton and securing a unanimous decision in last week’s pre-quarter-final clash with hard-hitting George Davies at Hull.

Sunderland ABC recently travelled to Chigwell’s Prince Regent Hotel to take on Repton, probably the most successful boxing club in Britain, and the bouts in the traditional fixture thrilled the crowd.

A cracking duel saw Mason Lodge take on Luke Hildon, both having been national schoolboy finalists.

The Repton boy fancied his chances and came out of the blocks quickly, however Lodge got to work, firing in some cracking right-left combinations which had Hildon clearly unsettled and hurt.

An outstanding display saw Lodge taking all three rounds for a unanimous decision.

In the fight of the night, Sunderland’s Wallace McLeod looked to have won a battle of two national schoolboy champions against Luke Bellfield.

McLeod showed his class against a taller opponent and countered well to fire home some fast hand combinations and flashy spin-offs. But, at the bell, there was disappointment for the Wearsider, who looked a convincing winner, as Bellfield took the points decision.

Sunderland’s Andrew Lawson continued his winning ways against flashy Repton boy A. Rossington. Lawson was in front throughout, crashing home with devastating shots and punishing upper cuts which had the home fighter out on his feet. Lawson took a deserved unanimous decision.

Blake Rush produced a barnstormer against Repton’s Charlie Smith, with the crowd on their feet after three exciting rounds. Smith was given a split decision win. Joe Padgett also lost on a split decision after an impressive display against a gutsy Callum Naylor.

Jaxon Laws served up an all-action affair with Repton’s Kane Wilson Stroud, who came forward firing from all angles in the first. Laws used the jab to good effect, but Stroud took a razor-edge split decision.

Charlie Myers impressed in a skills contest with Monty Robinson, showing great potential for the future.

Matty Stewart and Leroy Nelson were disappointed to see their opponents pull out.

Newbiggin ABC supported Sunderland with two fighters. William Spalding lost a close contest to Repton’s Mark Baker, while Jackson Turner made the impressive Prince Duboy fight all the way before the Repton fighter got the nod.