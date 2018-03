Washington’s Luke McCormack helped the British Lionhearts to a 5-0 victory over Italia Thunder in the World Series Boxing tonight.

McCormack sustained a bad cut above his left eye in the first round but still found enough reserves to defeat Paolo Di Lernia on a split decision in Liverpool.

Galal Yafai, Ben Whittaker, Radoslav Pantaleev and Peter McGrail were the other British winners in the five-round, five-bout competition at the Echo Arena.