Boxing: Kiaran Macdonald and Pat McCormack help British Lionhearts to thumping victory in World Series Boxing at Gateshead

Sunderland ABC starlet Kiaran Macdonald enjoyed an impressive winning debut for the British Lionhearts in last night’s World Series Boxing match.

The 20-year old flyweight opened the night in style at Gateshead Leisure Centre as the Lionhearts eased to a 5-0 win over the visiting Croatian Knights.

Kiaran Macdonald lands a shot. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Macdonald more than held his own on the big stage, securing a unanimous points verdict against David Alaverdian in the five-round bout.

Fellow Wearsider Pat McCormack finished off the evening with a convincing points victory against Mate Rudan, with the Olympian dominating the welterweight battle from start to finish.

Washington fighter McCormack’s Birtley ABC club-mate Calum French was another North East winner on home territory, outpointing Matteo Komadina at lightweight.

The Lionhearts’ success was completed by wins for their two guest fighters, Ireland’s Joe Ward (light-heavyweight) and New Zealander Patrick Mailata (super-heavyweight).

Pat McCormack on his way to a World Series Boxing win over Croatian Mate Rudan. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Britain next meet Italy’s Italia Thunder in Liverpool on March 2.

The Lionhearts, beaten 3-2 by France in their opening match, sit in second place in Group B after the France Fighting Roosters beat Italy 3-2 last night.