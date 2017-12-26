Tewelde secures festive Saltwell 10k honours

Abraham Tewelde, of the host club, defended his title in the Saltwell Harriers 10k Road Race.

The Eritrean was 45 seconds slower than last year’s winning run when holding off Gateshead Harrier Conrad Franks by just four seconds.

He clocked 32min 40sec for the tough 10k course, with the 500-strong field weaving its way inside and around three laps outside of Saltwell Park.

Durham City Harrier Dan Jenkin (33.23) finished in third place, with Tyne Bridge Harrier Tom Charlton fourth (33.27) and Sale Harrier Nick Samuels fifth (33.34).

Samuels’ wife, Sonia, who partners Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon in April’s Commonwealth Games marathon on the Gold Coast, was first woman home in an overall 11th place (35.41).

Birchfield Harrier Danielle Hodgkinson was second, just one place behind in 36.08. North Shields athlete Charlotte Penfold took third place in 37.44.

Sunderland Harrier Nicola Woodward clocked a personal best (41.07) in finishing in 58th and second Over-35 veteran behind Samuels.

Her club-mate. Linda Mudford, was also in fine form, in knocking more than two minutes off her previous best 10k time with her run of 44.25.

Sunderland Stroller Andrew Duke finished 28th (38.20), while club-mate Ritchie Gerry was second Over-50 in 32nd (39.17).

Houghton Harriers had Alan Foster in 57th (41.09) David Gribben 71st (42.09) and Shaun McGrath 81st (42.38).