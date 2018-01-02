Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon shines in Madrid

Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon got her New Year off to a great start in the famous San Silvestre Vallecana 10k in Madrid.

She finished third in her fourth fastest time ever as she continues her preparations for the Commonwealth Games on the Australian Gold Coast in April.

This was the Silksworth athlete’s first race since October 8, when she won the Kielder Half Marathon.

She clocked 32min 57sec in Madrid to finish behind Ethiopian Gelete Burka, who retained her title (30.55) and Portuguese athlete Catarina Ribeiro, who finished runner-up in 32.41.

Sale Harrier Sonia Samuels, the recent winner of the Saltwell 10k, who is Dixon’s England team-mate in the marathon at the Gold Coast, finished sixth (33.26).

The San Silvestre Vallecana is an annual 10k road race held on December 31 in Madrid since 1964. In 2012, the race achieved its record number of runners with a field of 40,000.

There have been a number of top international runners among its roll of honour, including Paula Radcliffe, who won in 2005.