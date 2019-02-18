Parkrun gains for local runners

Following the cancellation of the Royal Signals North Eastern Road Relay Championships at Hetton Lyons Country Park on Saturday, athletes flooded to local parkruns for the stimulus of competition.

Many personal bests were set as hundreds of runners were determined to get something out of their performance to replace the lost racing opportunity at the Signals.

Olympian Alyson Dixon, who was geared up to compete at Hetton, found a good substitute in the fast Chester-le-Street course at the Riverside.

The 40-year-old veteran clocked a personal best of 17.11, beating her previous fastest time at the Riverside from 2012 of 17.22.

This was an Over-40 course record for the Sunderland Stroller and the fastest age graded performance of the day (89.4%).

Sunderland Harrier Over-45 Rob Walker was the winner in a personal best of 16.30, clipping four seconds off his best from last year.

Clubmate Over-50 Michael Thompson bounced back to form in fourth to set a new age group record with his 16.35 run and he was closely followed by his training pal Over-40 Steve McMahon with another PB of 16.42.

And Over-55 Paul Collins finished in 18.04.

At Sunderland, 18-year-old Sean Mackie (17.29) beat his clubmate Graeme Pullan (18.03).

Further afield at the Albert Park parkrun at Middlesbrough, won (15.45) by Dean Newton (New Marske), Sunderland Harrier Craig Gunn sliced 37 seconds from his best of last year with his effort of 16.15.