New date confirmed for Dalton Park 10k - and places are still available

Race organisers have announced a new date for the cancelled inaugural Dalton Park 10k after the event was hit by bad weather at the weekend.

Hundreds of runners were set to take part in the 6.2-mile run on Saturday, but thick ice on sections of the course forced Run Nation, which organised the event, to cancel on health and safety grounds.

Now the team have announced the race will instead take place on Sunday January 21 - and 50 places are still available for those who wish to enter.

In an email to runners who had entered, Run Nation said: "We hope this date is going to appeal to as many of you as possible and it will be something you can aim for after the Christmas and New Year festivities coming up."

It added: "We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible on 21st January but realise that some of you will not be able to run.

"We have opened entries to the race for a limited number of places (50) and they are available on a first come, first served basis."

Anyone who had entered will have their place automatically carried over to January 21.

However, runners who can't make it can transfer their place to another Run Nation 10k event or get a refund if they contact organisers before 5pm on January 31.