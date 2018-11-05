Lee Dover finishes fourth at Derwentwater 10m road race

Have your say

While his younger team-mates were competing in the English National Cross Country Relay Championships at Mansfield on Saturday, senior man Lee Dover travelled to the Lake District for his competition yesterday.

And his journey was made worthwhile as he finished fourth in the Derwentwater 10m Road Race.

He clocked 57.14 to finish behind the winner, fell specialist Ricky Lightfoot of Ellenborough, who clocked 53.05.

Houghton Harriers had some good performances in the National Relay Championships with their best result coming from the Under-17 Women’s relay where they finished 12th.

The team with their times were Lydia James 9.29, Eva Hardie 9.34 and Anna Pigford 9.26.

The Under-15 team came 13th with Amy Leonard 7.16, Erica Keeler-Clark 7.55 and Nicole Phillips 7.35.

The Under-17 Men’s team claimed 14th with Henry Johnson 9.22, Sam Gibson 9.48 and Will Bellamy 9.07.

A former Houghton Harrier, Alex Brown, was a member of the Morpeth team that won the Junior Men’s Race.

Brown finished 11th on the shorter opening leg in 11th (8.50), Tom Glover was next off and came back eighth (9.09) before Rory Leonard tore through the field and came back first in 8.34.

There was a quality field attracted to the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k yesterday.

Scot Adam Craig (29.08) beat former Sunderland Harrier Jack Martin into second place (29.27). Jack’s brother Patrick finished 37th (31.09). First North East runner was Chris Parr in fifth (29.47).

Sunderland Harriers placed Paul Blakey as third Over-45 in 34.25 and Micky Thompson was second Over-50 (34.58). David Wikinson recorded 37.33.

In the Gibside Fruit Bowl multi terrain race yesterday, Sunderland Harrier Paul Redman finished 19th overall to finish third Over-50 (49.45).

Alan McManus was 87th (57.31) and Over-40 Jimmy Johnson was 89th (54.41). Michelle Avery was fifth Over-35 (57.54).

Sunderland Stroller Dawn Elliott was first Over-55 woman (62.58) and Derek Wright was sixth Over-60 (61.19).

Washington Running club saw Tim Jones finish 20th (49.32), Over-40 Nick Butchart was 48th (54,53), John Kelly 71st (56.42), and Chris Clarke 86th (57.35). Over-40 Chris Sayers of Run Peterlee was 46th (54.40).