Dramatic finish to Blaydon Race as leader Chris Parr loses two places in closing stages

Saturday’s Blaydon Race ended in dramatic fashion when long-time leader Chris Parr finished in a collapsed state and lost two positions within sight of the finish.

The Gateshead Harrier looked to be on his way to a superb victory until he hit the grassy finishing area and, through sheer exhaustion, his legs crumbled beneath him.

He then staggered to the finishing line as first John Beattie flew past him, followed by the fast-finishing Carl Avery.

Parr stumbled over the line in 26min 48sec, with Beattie, from Newham and Essex Beagles, making the long journey south worthwhile, winning the race in 26.41 to secure the £600 first prize.

Avery, who clocked 26.45, was better rewarded for his second place, winning £1000 as the first local lad home and £500 for second place.

Parr, who was on the verge of one his most famous victories, ended up with a total of £700, but that will be no consolation for his determined effort to win this quality race celebrating the Geordie anthem on the ninth of June.

The first Sunderland Harrier to finish was Kevin Jeffress in 22nd (29.35), followed by veterans Ian Dixon 31st (30.22), Paul Blakey 41st (31.08) and Paul Redman 99th (33.27). A record field of 4,151 started the race

Sunderland Strollers saw Christopher Dwyer come home in 85th (32.54) and Mark Anderson 102nd (33.38). Washington’s Tim Jones was 92nd (33.18).

Wallsend Harrier Danielle Hodgkinson (30.50) celebrated her move to her new club by winning the biggest race of her athletics career.

And she did it in style, beating runner-up Elle Baker (Stockport) by 46 seconds in the women’s race.

Jane Hodgson (Morpeth) was third in 32.12, followed by Georgia Campbell (32.45) of Jarrow and Hebburn, Tracy Millmore of Birtley (33.08) and Danielle Smythe (Heaton) 33.41. Sunderland Stroller Over-45 Wendy Chapman finished 16th woman (35.48).

Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon and her international marathon team-mate, Sonia Samuels, did not run.

Results: 1 John Beattie (Newham and Essex Beagles) 26.41, 2 Carl Avery (Morpeth) 26.45, 3 Chris Parr (Gateshead) 26.48, 4 Calum Johnson (Gateshead) 26.58, 5 Sam Hancox (Morpeth) 27.09, 6 Phil Wylie ((Cheltenham) 27.21, 7 Nick Swinburn (Morpeth) 27.43, 8 Lewis Timmins (Morpeth) 28.03, 9 Mark Walsh (Salford) 28.05, 10 Ian Hudspith V45 (Morpeth) 28.08.

Seaburn triathlete Paul Robson was the runaway winner of the inaugural Run Nation Dalton Park five-mile multi-terrain race.

He clocked 28mi 10sec to beat Elvet Strider Chris Callan by 40 seconds, with Lee Dickens, of South Shields, third in 29.20.

Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith finished 13th overall to be first woman home (30.58), with Seaham athlete Louise Rodgers (Tyne Bridge) second (32.51).

Sunderland Strollers placed Christopher Rawle in 10th (30.43), Lyne Valentine was first Over-60 woman in 29th (35.06), Derek Wright was first Over-65 man in 40th (36.43) and Dawn Elliott finished 43rd for first Over-55 woman (36.52).