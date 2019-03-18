Charlton completes domestic hat-trick

North East runner Sam Charlton pulled off a superb domestic treble with his England Schools’ Cross Country Championship victory in the Senior Boys’ Race at Temple Newsam, near Leeds on Saturday.

The Wallsend Harrier competing for Northumberland, proudly added the Schools’ title to last week’s victory in the Inter-Counties Championships at Loughborough, following his English National title success at Harewood House in February.

The victory was all the more noteworthy as he is a first year senior boy, who was competing against athletes a year older on the rain swept course.

Charlton recorded 21.28 to win by 10 seconds from Middlesex duo David Stone and Jem O’Flaherty.

As the going got increasingly churned up during the course of the day, another North East athlete, India Pentland, competing for Durham, adapted well to the conditions to win the Senior Girls’ title.

She also won the Inter-Counties title seven days previously, and this time she got the better of Georgia Hayes, of Berkshire, and Kate O’Neill, of Essex, to win by four seconds in 14.58.

With international selection up for grabs in the junior and inters events, Birtley’s Chris Perkins made the Junior Boys’ team for the trip to Dublin next week after finishing sixth.

He joins Northumbrland’s Josh Blevins who finished second.

Durham’s best team performance came from the Intermediate Girls, who finished eighth, which included four Houghton Harriers in Amy Leonard, Nichole Phillips, Lydia James and Anna Pigford. The Junior Girls were ninth team.

Durham Results: Junior Boys: Team 32nd - 6th Chris Perkins (13.45), 131st Brandon Pye (15.05), 167th Daniel Richardson (15.17), 236th Dillon Revell (15.41), 246th Theo Barron (15.44), 247th San Rhodes-Dauber (15.44). Non-counters: 274th Daniel Laidler (15.54), 280th William Seager-Rooke (15.59).

Intermediates: Team 18th - 30th Will Bellamy (17.57), 56th Adam Russell (18.09), 115th Samuel Gibson (18.41), 130th John Russell (18.47), 176th Daniel Joyce (19.06), 241st David Race (19.36).

Seniors Boys: Team 37th - 108th Ben Horsfield (24.09), 204th Cameron Thomas (25.19), 211th Will Lindsay (25.26), 276th Joshua Eriebach (26.52), 283rd Tom Rutherford (27.02), 288th Oliver Barrett (27.21). Non-counters: 305th Matthew Appleby (28.34), 309th Max Tyne (30.35).

Junior Girls: Team 9th - 19th Katie Francis (11.04), 44th Erin Keeler-Clarke (11.18), 53rd Lucy Scothern (11.23), 126th Ciara Thornley (11.48), 134th Freya Gibson (11.50), 144th Jessica Milburn (11.53), 262nd Non-counters: 262nd Freya Clarkson (12.28), 307th Abigail Thwaites (12.47).

Intermediates: Team 8th - Emily Chong 38th (14.30), Amy Leonard 45th (14.34), Nicole Phillips 81st (14.47), Tess Graham 117th (15.07), Lydia James 95th (14.57th), 154th Anna Pigford (15.20). Non-counters: 171st Cecilia Reid (15.26), Erin Bower (16.36).

Senior Girls: Team 11th - 1st India Pentland (14.56), 87th Eva Hardie (16.57), 96th Sarah Knight (17.06), 103rd Catherine Roberts (17.15), 128th Sophie Robson (17.34), 162 Amy Baker (17.57). Non-counters: 176th Emily Jones (18.03), 237th Eve Southern (18.44).