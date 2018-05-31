Blyth runner Kurt Heron makes superb winning debut in Sunderland Harriers 28th Penshaw Hill Race

Have your say

Blyth runner Kurt Heron made it a superb winning debut in the Sunderland Harriers 28th Penshaw Hill Race.

But the Ashington man did not have everything his own way as he lost out on the prime award to local lad Liam Taylor.

What ensured was a battle royal between the pair but it was the Springwell man that showed the speed needed to capture the prime title.

But as soon as the award was won, Taylor, who runs unattached, slowed and Heron seized his opportunity to hit the front.

From then on, around the two gruelling laps, Heron was fully in control and after negotiating the final exhausting climb to the finish, his winning margin had extended to 19 seconds on Wednesday evening.

Heron said: “I’m delighted to have won on my debut.

“It was tough but that is what I expected. It is a great race and I will be back next year.”

Taylor, the 2011 champion, was one second faster than he recorded then, stopping the clock on 16.51.

In third place was 18-year-old Jack Brown of Jarrow and Hebburn, who passed Sunderland Over-40 veteran Ian Dixon on the final lap and fifth was his clubmate Michael Edwards.

Dixon was first veteran with clubmate Paul Redman first Over-50 in 13th (19.33).

Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith retained her title but was beaten by her clubmate Under-17 Sarah Knight for the prime award.

Smith finished 14th overall (19.40) well clear of second runner home, Kim Simpson of Durham City (20.34).

Knight despite her exertions in winning the prime prize hung on to finish a delighted third (20.57).

The first Over-35 veteran was another Sunderland Harrier, Vikki Cotton, who recorded 21.46.

Results: 1 Kurt Heron (Blyth), 2 Liam Taylor (Unatt) 16.51, 3 Jack Brown (Jarr & Heb) 17.25, 4 Ian Dixon V40 (Sun Harr) 17.37, 5 Michael Edwards (Sun Harr) 17.58, 6 Michael Barker (18.02), 7 Lee Dover (Houghton) 18.11, 8 Scott Ellis (North Shields) 18.18, 9 Jonathan HeaneyV40 (North Shields) 18.30, 10 Tim Jones (Washington) 18.38, 11 Aidan Crowe (Sun Harr) 19.01, 12 Lee Dickens (South Shields) 19.20, 15 Darren Stoker V45 (Sun Harr) 19.55, 16 Martin Blenkinsop V45 (Sun Harr) 20.02.