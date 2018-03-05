Athletics: Aly Dixon settles for sixth place in London Big Half Marathon as preparations continue for Commonwealth Games

Alyson Dixon had to be satisfied with sixth place in the first Vitality London Big Half Marathon yesterday.

In a quality field, the Sunderland Stroller clocked 1hr 13min 34sec behind winner Charlotte Purdue, who knocked a minute off her previous best to record 70.29 for the 10h fastest time by a British athlete.

Purdue finished ahead of Lily Partridge, who recorded 71.06 for second, while Coventry Godiva runner Charlotte Arter knocked spots off her previous fastest for third (71.35).

Purdue and Partridge led from the start, with a group including Dixon, Sonia Samuels and Tracey Barlow giving chase.

But, as the race developed after a couple of miles, they were left on their own to develop their own private battle.

Dixon, who joins Samuels in the Australian Gold Coast next month for the Commonwealth Games marathon will not be too disappointed with her performance as she is in a heavy phase of her training and was taking this race in her stride.

Result: 1 Charlotte Purdue 70:29, 2 Lily Partridge 71:06 3, Charlotte Arter 71:35 4, Sonia Samuels 72:57, 5 Caryl Jones 73:28, 6 Alyson Dixon 1.13.34.

Sir Mo Farah won a thrilling sprint for the line and worked hard in the closing mile of the race to win the men’s race in 61:40 by holding off Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru, who finished several metres behind in 61:43. Scotsman Callum Hawkins pressed the pair in finishing third in 61:45.