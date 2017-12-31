A debut to remember for Morpeth’s Laura Weightman

Two North East athletes tasted sweet victories in the Ribble Valley 10k, which also included the Northern Athletics Championship, at Clitheroe yesterday, writes Kevin Carr.

Richmond and Zetland’s Marc Scott defended his title and was just outside his winning time of last year, recording 29.37 to beat double Olympic triathlon medallist Jonny Brownlee (29.54).

They were the only two athletes to beat 30 minutes.

Bingley Harrier Brownlee was unable to stop for the presentation as he had a bike training session planned for the afternoon.

Morpeth Harriers’ double Olympian Laura Weightman had a dream debut over the distance to beat a class field to just miss beating Helen Clitheroe’s course record (32.30) in clocking 32.31 to win the £200 first prize. Shaftesbury Harrier Beth Potter was second (33.00).

Weightman said: “I enjoyed the tough course and delighted to run 32.31. Looking forward to see what 2018 brings.”

Sunderland Harrier Andy Powell, after clocking PBs for 10m and 5k during the last couple of weeks was forced to pull out through injury and walked the two miles to the finish. Clubmate Matty Devlin finished 67th (35.06).