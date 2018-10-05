Used Car Super Site opens at Vic Young South Shields

7 Reasons to Buy Your Next Car at the New Vic Young Super Site

Vic Young is an award-winning car dealership in South Shields that has been selling new and used vehicles for over 40 years. The dealership has now launched a Used Car Super Site at the same location as its Mitsubishi & MG showroom on Newcastle Road, NE34 9QE, next to Starbucks. With a massive selection of cars and a strong reputation among the community, here’s 7 reasons you may want to consider buying your next car from the new site:

Vic Young vehicle for sale.

1.Hundreds of cars to choose from. There are cars of every brand available; Mitsubishi, MG, Nissan, Ford, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW and lots more. Plus if you can’t find what you’re looking for onsite, we’ll source your ideal car and budget for you.

2. £0 deposit. All our cars are available with no deposit so you don’t need to worry about having to find a large sum.

3. Finance available from as little as £20 per week. Finance is available on nearly all vehicles and we have flexible options of 3, 4, 5 and 6 year finance agreements.

4. Every car we sell is fully serviced (Where applicable). Our service team will complete a service on your vehicle which includes fuel filter, oil filter, air filter, spark plugs and any bald or low tread tyres.

Vic Young site signage.

5. 12 month warranty. All cars comes come with the assurance of a 12 month warranty.

6. 1 year MOT. Drive away knowing that your vehicle has been tested rigorously and is safe to drive.

7. £40 fuel with every car sold. That’s right, we’ll fill up your car with £40 of fuel before it leaves our site.

Browse a selection of Vic Young used cars online at Vic Young.

Vic Young trained mechanic carrying out checks.

About Vic Young (South Shields) Ltd:

Vic Young is an award-winning car dealership in the North East. A family-run business which has been trading for over 40 years, and have a large, loyal customer base throughout the North East and beyond. They pride themselves on their ability to provide best in class service to all customers across all their main areas of business; cars, conversions, contract hire, rental, after sales and servicing. For more information visit Vic Young.

Vic Young Used Car Super Site

Vic Young's super site entrance.