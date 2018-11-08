Sunderland boasts software success with hidden business gems

Companies on Wearside are blazing a tech trail - and they want you to know more about it.

Think of employers in Sunderland, and names like Nissan, Tombola, Unipres, EDF Energy and Barclays will spring immediately to mind; major employers that are known by all in the city and many outside of it.

Sunderland Software City entrance

But while most know of Sunderland's reputation as an automotive powerhouse, or even as a hotspot for contact centres, few in the city will be aware that Sunderland is growing in stature as the home of a cluster of tech trailblazers.

Sunderland boasts the second-fastest growth in digital turnover outside London, with digital technology businesses turning over approximately £118m last year, averaging around £78,000 for every employee working in the industry.

Hidden behind the walls of Evolve Business Centre, Sunderland Software Centre and Washington Business Centre are scores of high-tech businesses, that are powering the sector's growth.

From gaming to Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses, Sunderland's prowess as a digital hotspot is growing with the companies that base themselves here. So much so, last month, the city was featured in The Wall Street Journal, a U.S. business-focused, international, daily newspaper based in New York City.

It's a welcome profile for a city that was described by The Guardian as being home to a Silicon Valley of its own ... a place where tech companies set up, thrive and grow.

Behind the software hubs that exist in Sunderland are companies that are trading nationally - some with small, efficient teams of tech minds and others that are now underpinning more than 7,000 jobs in the city.

The challenge is ensuring that the next generation is ready to take up the roles available, ensuring the city benefits from this fast-paced, growing sector.

