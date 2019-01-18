North East developer helps Sunderland people to get on the property ladder

Bernicia is delighted to offer new-build properties at Heritage Green, Newbottle, for purchase through the shared ownership initiative.

Prices start from just £36,250 for a 25% share, with rent payable on the unpurchased share.

The Bickleigh floorplan

Those with a household income of less than £80,000 per annum and who don’t already own a property are eligible to apply.

For many first-time buyers, saving a sufficient deposit to buy a property outright may seem unachievable, while others may be limited in the level of mortgage they are able to secure.

Shared ownership is an ideal solution, as both your required mortgage and deposit is only based on the price of the share you are purchasing.

If your circumstances change in the future, you also have the option to buy further shares and ultimately own the property outright.

In the meantime, you have the comfort and security of home ownership rather than the uncertainty that private renting may bring.

If shared ownership sounds for you, then Bernicia can give you the chance to buy a stunning ‘Bickleigh’ style house at the desirable Heritage Green development.

It is located in Newbottle, which is in a local heritage and conservation area, within a short distance of stunning countryside and with excellent transport links with the A690, A19 and A1(M) all in close proximity.

The village also benefits from schools and a host of local leisure facilities nearby.

The ‘Bickleigh’ three-storey town house boasts a light and spacious ground floor lounge overlooking the front of the property.

A well-proportioned kitchen/diner can be found to the rear, with French doors leading into the garden, making it ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

A central hallway with useful cloakroom contains the staircase leading to the upper floors.

The first floor offers two generous bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath and overhead shower.

The property is completed by an impressive master bedroom on the second floor, including walk-in storage, adding extra practical space.

The property also benefits from an off-road allocated parking space.

For further information on the shared ownership initiative and available properties, please contact Bernicia’s Home Ownership Team on 0191 238 3919 or by emailing sales@bernicia.com. You can also visit the Bernicia website - Bernicia Homes.

The team will be happy to discuss any queries you may have, and advise you on the application process.