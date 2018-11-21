How you could secure your new home in Sunderland as Bradley Hall hosts event at Barnes View

Bradley Hall and Engie have worked together to build and bring spectacular new homes to the market in Sunderland.

With more than £7 million invested in the development, Barnes View, based at Nookside, features 34 family homes and 12 spacious bungalows.

Bungalow development at Nookside

And now, you can book a viewing appointment via leading North East chartered surveyors and estate agents Bradley Hall.

The firm will be holding an open house to those interested in the remaining two houses and eight bungalows on November 24 from 10am to 2pm.

Ross Linford, sales executive from Bradley Hall, said; “The homes we have available are in a great location that isn’t too far from the city centre, while also having access to great transport links such as the Northern Spire bridge leading to the A19.

“The two and three bedroom homes are built to an amazing standard and are spacious and stylish - ideal for first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.

Housing development at Nookside

"There are also some lovely, and affordable, newly built bungalows which are ideal for those who require single-storey living or are looking for the ideal retirement property.”

Paul Young, from regeneration organisation Engie, revealed why he thinks the properties have been a success.

He said: “Regeneration is the focus of Engie, and we make sure to deliver to the public quality homes that are efficient and smart. The homes are built for the modern family in a great quiet but accessible location.

“With these homes, you’ll find an excellent level of build from the moment you walk through the door and we’re sure you’ll love them for years to come.”

Situated just two miles from Sunderland city centre with a growing variety of shops, restaurants and amenities - Barnes View still offers homeowners the tranquillity of a rural life with nearby picturesque parks and leafy walks.

For further information about the properties at Barnes View please call the Bradley Hall Durham office on 0191 383 9999.