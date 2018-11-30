Celebrating 40 years of quality vehicle repairs

Jobling Accident Repair Centre, one of Sunderland’s leading motor body repair companies, is now in its fourth decade of dedicating its services to the people of the North East.

Founded in 1978 by Peter William Jobling, the business has grown from strength to strength.

Stephen Bennell painting a vehicle

Mr Jobling began work as a mechanic in 1967 to Joseph Lowe and Sons fruit wholesalers repairing vehicles. When the company moved to Team Valley in Gateshead, Peter decided to remain in Sunderland building a car repair business. The company was one of the first vehicle repair businesses in the Sunderland area to install an electronic estimating system in the 1980’s with direct links to insurers, also being among the first in Sunderland to supply courtesy cars free of charge to its customers.

In 1995, Mr Jobling bought Lowes Cars and it was renamed Jobling of Sunderland. The growing business was soon extended when the company in the same year purchased a self-contained unit and compound in Charles Street which in 2001 was re-developed and incorporates the latest in vehicle repair machinery. Further investments which developed the unit has ensured that both locations have the very latest in vehicle repair equipment.

The business is now owned by his wife Linda Elizabeth Jobling and is run by its Managing Director Graeme Parkin, who has been with the company since joining as a panel beater in 1994. Graeme has said that one of the reasons for the business’s success is that “Peter was very forward thinking and put together processes which were constantly adapted and advanced upon over the years to keep with the ever-changing technology in the vehicle repair industry”.

Jobling Accident Repair Centre is approved to carry out a variety of repairs, whether for commercial or private, with the majority of work coming from fleet management and insurers. The centre is also part of the Good Garage Scheme and showcasing their high-quality service has been approved by BSI Kitemark, one of the most recognised symbols of quality. The company is Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler manufacturer approved.

Colin Robinson repairing vehicle

On the continuing success of the company, Graeme added that it is with a dedicated team of skilled workers in a friendly, family-run environment that reassures customers their vehicle is in good hands, lowering the stress from the very first phone call, to their vehicles safe return.

Jobling Accident Repair Centre continues to be one of the North East’s top repair companies and strives to maintain its excellent customer service and repairs to the highest standard.

To find out more - contact Jobling Accident Repair Centre on 0191 565 7291.

Sunderland Street

Sunderland

Tyne & Wear

SR1 1UZ

Barry Watson checking details of vehicles

Jobling workshops at Sunderland Street

Darren Widger greets customers

Workshop interior at Jobling

Joseph Jobling carrying out car admin tasks

James McGrath prepping a vehicle to be painted

Allan Surtees finishing vehicle roof