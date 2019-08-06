Who remembers the day a prince came to Fulwell? Here's 17 reminders of the momentous day
It’s 10 years since these wonderful pictures were taken – of Royalty paying a visit to Fulwell.
By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 12:02
Were you there when the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, visited Fulwell Junior School back in 2009?
He was there to help the school launch its centenary celebrations and here are 17 photos to remind you of that special day.
Were you a pupil at the time or perhaps one of the teachers?
Or maybe you were one of the spectators who waited patiently outside for the royal arrival.
Whatever your reason for taking an interest, have a browse through our reminders of a big day 10 years ago.