Who remembers the 1980 launch of this Sunderland training school?

Hundreds of trainee nurses may well remember the launch of this training school in Sunderland 39 years ago.

It was back in June 1980 that the area nursing school was launched beside the district hospital in what was a converted cottage home.

Student nurse Janet Reay selects a book from the new library.

It cost £100,000 to set up with a further £12,000 spent on furnishings and teaching equipment.

The new venture was launched to provide theoretical and practical teaching accommodation for student and pupil nurses.

There was a large lecture theatre, three classrooms, and three discussion rooms.

The facilities also included to learner common rooms and a staff common room.

There was a library, reference library, two small practical demonstration areas as well as office room for teachers and clerical staff.

A changing area and toilets completed the new facility.

Miss AM Tinkler, who was the area nursing officer for the Sunderland Health Authority, was the person who opened the school.

A Sunderland Echo article at the time said it was needed because training accommodation had been lost at the former Orthopaedic and Accident Hospital.

An archive view of Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

“Use of the new building will result in the transfer of temporary teaching accommodation from the Nurses Home, the District Hospital and the Royal Infirmary,” said the article.

But opthalmic nurse training continued to be based at the Eye Infirmary.

Student nurses Margaret Linney and Sally Dyson in the new library.

