When the Roker Roar went to London - to appear on a stage

The countdown is well and truly on for this weekend’s Sunderland-Charlton play-off final.

But what was in the news when the same two teams were getting ready for their big match in 1998?

Samson meets his fans at Southwick Primary School.

Here is the second part of our look back to 21 years ago.

* Villa Soft Drinks was making the headlines thanks to its plans for more growth. The soft drinks manufacturer was planning a £2million expansion whch including a new bottling line in Sunderland to increase capacity. It meant more jobs at the company which employed just under 100 people at the time.

* The Roker Roar was heading to London early thanks to the Monkwearmouth Youth Theatre. It had been invited to star at the United Nations Festival of Football in the Capital.

The Youth Theatre was going to perform its play which was called Roker Roar and which was linked to the 1973 FA Cup Final. The performance was going to be given at the Purcell Rooms on the South Bank.

Andrew Appleby.

* Schoolboy Andrew Appleby made the Sunderland Echo headlines thanks to his goalscoring skills with Seaham Red Star under-12s team in the Russell Fosterleague. He netted 102 goals for the team, having previously only played for his school side at Seaham Comprehensive.

* Excited Karl Robson, 7, from Fence Houses, was delighted to be chosen as Sunderland’s mascot for Wembley in 1998. The Woodlea Primary School pupil won a competition which was entered by 5,000 poeple - but his name was first out of the hat.

* Pupils at Southwick Primary School held their annual red and white day and got a surprise visit - from Sunderland mascot Samson. He was joined by coaches from the club’s community team.

What are the Wearside memories you would like to share? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.