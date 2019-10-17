Were you at City Sings in 2006?

Were you singing in the city 13 years ago? You might be in one of our 13 Sunderland choir photos

Don’t you just love the sound of a choir? We’ve got some great memories of 13 of them from 2006.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 16:57 pm

Each features a Sunderland school which was taking part in the City Sings event at the Empire.

Were you a pupil taking part? What do you remember of the event and do these photos bring back happy memories?

Take a browse through our selection and tell us more.

1. Are you pictured?

One of the many choirs at the 2006 City Sings.

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Perfect at Pennywell

Here is the Pennywell Comprehensive line-up. Spot anyone you know?

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Castletown on the stage

The children get ready for rehearsals.

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Putting their heart and soul into it

Ready for a big performance.

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4