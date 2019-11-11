Were you a member of one of these Sunderland and County Durham jazz bands?
We are on the march back to the 1970s for these great jazz band scenes.
We are drumming up memories of jazz bands from Wearside and County Durham and we would love your memories of them.
Did you win trophies? What was your role in the band? And which places did you visit when you went to perform?
Take a look through our photo spread and tell us more.
Our thanks go to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.
If these scenes have whet your appetite for more Wearside history, get along to the Antiquarian Society for more.
The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.