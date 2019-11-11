Were you a member of one of these Sunderland and County Durham jazz bands?

The Washington Greys are pictured in a photo from 42 years ago. Recognise anyone?

We are drumming up memories of jazz bands from Wearside and County Durham and we would love your memories of them.

Did you win trophies? What was your role in the band? And which places did you visit when you went to perform?

Take a look through our photo spread and tell us more.

Our thanks go to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.

If these scenes have whet your appetite for more Wearside history, get along to the Antiquarian Society for more.

The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In perfect formation Remember this scene from Hylton Castle in 1977?

Rainton Eagles The Rainton Eagles were pictured in Fence Houses in 1975.

Festival time in 1975 A scene from a jazz band festival at Fence Houses in 1975.

Back to 1977 The Bournmoor Coldstreamers in 1977.