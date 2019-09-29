Were you a Chipper Club member? Here's 23 reminders of the great fun you had
Boat trips, cinema visits, and a chance to party the day away - they’ve all been part of the fun you enjoyed with the Chipper Club.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 16:45 pm
And for Chipsters everywhere, here’s a reminder of the laughs you had over the years. So many schoolchildren were quick to join the hugely popular club which had the iconic spotty dog as its mascot, and who often accompanied youngsters on their adventures.
If these scenes bring back happy memories, please get in touch and tell us more.