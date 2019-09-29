Here's a scene from the Chipper Club party at Crowtree Leisure Centre 27 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Were you a Chipper Club member? Here's 23 reminders of the great fun you had

Boat trips, cinema visits, and a chance to party the day away - they’ve all been part of the fun you enjoyed with the Chipper Club.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 16:45 pm

And for Chipsters everywhere, here’s a reminder of the laughs you had over the years. So many schoolchildren were quick to join the hugely popular club which had the iconic spotty dog as its mascot, and who often accompanied youngsters on their adventures.

If these scenes bring back happy memories, please get in touch and tell us more.

1. Taste testing

These youngsters from St Paul's CE Primary in Ryhope took part in a taste test for the Chipper Club in 2007. Remember this?

Photo: PB

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Ballroom dancing

Harraton Community Centre hosted ballroom dancing for these Chipper Club members 12 years ago.

Photo: PB

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Meet the Flintstones - in 1994

Echo Chipsters were invited to a family fun and football night at Roker Park in 1994. Were you part of this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A talented lot in 1976

More than 50 Chipper Club members went on stage at the Odeon to take part in a talent show in 1976. Were you among them?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6