Was this Sunderland's cutest 'wedding' ever? 11 pictures from when youngsters staged their own version of Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day
Aww bless! Just look at this Sunderland reminder of a wonderful 2011 event.
By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 16:53
The children of the nursery section at Sunderland High School held a mock ceremony in celebration of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding that year.
They put a tremendous effort into making the nursery event a special day with bridesmaids, groomsmen, friends and family all there.
There were wedding outfits, a bridal car, a ceremony at St John’s Church in Ashbrooke, and a reception back at the nursery.
Remember it? Take a look at our 11 reminders of a great event.