After the ceremony, there was a chance to have photographs taken on the church steps. Remember this?

Was this Sunderland's cutest 'wedding' ever? 11 pictures from when youngsters staged their own version of Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day

Aww bless! Just look at this Sunderland reminder of a wonderful 2011 event.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 16:53

The children of the nursery section at Sunderland High School held a mock ceremony in celebration of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding that year.

They put a tremendous effort into making the nursery event a special day with bridesmaids, groomsmen, friends and family all there.

There were wedding outfits, a bridal car, a ceremony at St John’s Church in Ashbrooke, and a reception back at the nursery.

Remember it? Take a look at our 11 reminders of a great event.

1. A lovely reminder

The ceremony conducted by the Rev Derek Aldridge. Here's the 'happy couple'.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

2. Enjoying the occasion

Here's the attendants for the couple's big day. Recognise any of them?

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

3. A beautiful occasion

The church was packed for this lovely ceremony. Were you there and what do you remember of it? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your recollections.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

4. A lighter moment

The bride and groom and their attendants.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

