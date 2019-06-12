They set out from every parish in the North East for a very special event in 1982. Were you one of them?

Here’s a reminder of the day when a long-awaited reality came true for the many thousands of people who had waited to see Pope John Paul ll, the first Pontiff to visit Britain.

Mark Swinney, 4, gets ready for his visit to see the Pope.

Among them was a contingency from St Benet’s which travelled in five coaches to see the Pope at York.

They heard him talk about events in the South Atlantic when he referred to ‘the heavy weight of pain and sorrow’ that families had to bear after the conflict between Britain and Argentina.

He talked of love and life and how he hoped husbands, wives and children should never have to surrender that.

Thousands packed onto the Knavesmire racecourse for the big occasion where the Pope also talked of dignity for women, education of children, and his concern for the growing number of divorces.

Members of St Benet's Church, Monkwearmouth, get ready for their trip to Knavesmire to see the Pope.

He appealed for families to be ‘communities of love’ and called on them to be ready to help the poor people in society.

“In this way you will build up your society in peace,for peace requires trust and trust is the child of love, and love comes to birth in the cradle of the family,” he added.

Who remembers the occasion and were you one of the huge contingency which travelled from Sunderland to York, incuding those from St Benet’s?

Get in touch with your memories of the 1982 event by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.