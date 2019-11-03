Think you're a Mackem music mastermind? Test your knowledge with our latest Sunderland music quiz

From The Lambton Worm to punk rock, we’ve picked nine questions from Sunderland’s musical heritage. How many will you score? The answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.
1. Baz Warne is a great Sunderland singer
Former Toy Doll Baz Warne is now a member of which legendary band? A. Dr Feelgood B. The Stranglers C. Ultravox D. AC/DC
2. Franz Ferdinand have a big Sunderland connection
What is the name of the Sunderland-raised lead singer of Franz Ferdinand? A. Alec Capaldi B. Al Carragher C. Alex Kapranos D. Alan Caravaggio
3. The genius Herschel lived in Sunderland
The astronomer and composer William Herschel produced six symphonies while living in which part of Sunderland? A. Witherwack B. Barmston C. Fulwell D. Sunniside
4. An awful story
According to the highly historically accurate words of the song, how many times did the Lambton Worm wrap itself round Penshaw Hill? A. Twice B. Five C. Ten D. A dozen
