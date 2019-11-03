The Toy Dolls are just one part of Sunderland's musical heritage - and our quiz. Answers on the last page.

Think you know you're Mackem music? Test your knowledge with our latest Sunderland music quiz

How well do you know Sunderland's musical past?

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:00 am

From The Lambton Worm to punk rock, we’ve picked nine questions from Sunderland’s musical heritage. How many will you score? The answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.

1. Baz Warne is a great Sunderland singer

Former Toy Doll Baz Warne is now a member of which legendary band? A. Dr Feelgood B. The Stranglers C. Ultravox D. AC/DC

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Franz Ferdinand have a big Sunderland connection

What is the name of the Sunderland-raised lead singer of Franz Ferdinand? A. Alec Capaldi B. Al Carragher C. Alex Kapranos D. Alan Caravaggio

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The genius Herschel lived in Sunderland

The astronomer and composer William Herschel produced six symphonies while living in which part of Sunderland? A. Witherwack B. Barmston C. Fulwell D. Sunniside

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. An awful story

According to the highly historically accurate words of the song, how many times did the Lambton Worm wrap itself round Penshaw Hill? A. Twice B. Five C. Ten D. A dozen

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3