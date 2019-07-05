These are the 13 best parks in the North East, and you can vote for your favourite
The Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019 is now open for a public vote to select the nation’s favourite local park.
Friday, 05 July, 2019
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:45
A total of 364 public nominations for parks and green spaces across the UK have been made – and 13 of these are in the North East. The winners will be chosen via an online public vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park/north-east. The closing date is Monday, August 19.