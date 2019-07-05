A picture from reader Keith G Thompson.

These are the 13 best parks in the North East, and you can vote for your favourite

The Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019 is now open for a public vote to select the nation’s favourite local park.

Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:45

A total of 364 public nominations for parks and green spaces across the UK have been made – and 13 of these are in the North East. The winners will be chosen via an online public vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park/north-east. The closing date is Monday, August 19.

1. Backhouse Park, Ryhope Road, Sunderland

A tranquil spot in the middle of the city, with both wild and groomed areas.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Barnes Park, Sunderland

A family-friendly park with swings, slide, duck pond, and plenty of space to play.

Photo: Joe Dunn

3. Hackworth Park, Shildon, County Durham

The West Durham Park opened in 1912.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Swans on the lake at Herrington Country Park, in a picture from reader John Holmes of Houghton.

Photo: John Holmes

