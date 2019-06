Take a look at the all the towns Sunderland is twinned with as well as all its namesakes across the globe. How many have you been to?

1. Essen, Germany, twin town Essen is one of Sunderland's two twin cities. It was founded in 845 and became one of Germany's most important coal and steel centers until the late 20th century.

2. Essen, Germany, twin town Essen was named European Capital of Culture in 2010 and boasts two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It's been twinned with Sunderland since 1949.

3. Saint-Nazaire, France, twin town Saint-Nazaire is a pretty commune in western France. It has a major harbour and a long history of fishing and ship-building.

4. Saint-Nazaire, France, twin town Saint-Nazaire has been twinned with Sunderland since 1953. The town was subject to a British raid in 1942 and was one of the last to be liberated in the war.

