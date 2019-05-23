The year the SoL made the TV screens - in France

We all know what happened at Wembley 21 years ago – but what else do you remember about Sunderland in May 1998?

Here’s a reminder of some of the big events back home on Wearside – and many of them were still football related.

The Stadium of Light.

l Hats off to the girls at Monkwearmouth School who showed the way to glory by winning the under-16s County Cup.

The team was only formed two years earlier but teacher Graham Davey was delighted with their progress and said: “It is great for the girls to win this prestigious award because it is reward for all the hard work they have done.”

Graham said the girls were very good at the technical side of football.

l Sunderland’s Stadium of Light was in the news that year because it was about to have a starring role in the 1998 World Cup festivities – but only in France.

The ground was set to feature in a commercial for a French car firm.

Producer Ben Mann said at the time: “The idea is that we see all the tension in the run-up to the match with the team in the dressing room and then having a stand-off with their rivals as they wait in the tunnel to go out.”

But, he said, the teams run out to find an empty stadium because all the fans had heard of the deals being offered by the car firm.

l The Stadium was back in the headlines days later when Sunderland Tourist Information Centre confirmed the ground had become a draw for tourists.

Centre manager Carol Walsh said in 1998: “We have seen a definite rise in the number of visitors coming across on the ferry from Scandinavia since we got the new stadium.”

But the SoL wasn’t the only draw for foreign visitors. The expansion of Sunderland University had also led to an influx of more people coming to Wearside.

l And it seemed there was no news-let-up for the SoL as, just days after that, it was a big draw once again.

Fans slept outside the stadium overnight to make sure they get a play-off final ticket and 15-year-old Steven Prior was the first in the queue.

l Staying with football – but not play-offs – with the headlines made by one Sunderland fan who bet £1 that Newcastle United would lose the 1998 FA Cup Final 37-0.

He put the bet on in the Durham branch of Stanley Racing and area manager John Cooper said at the time: “I don’t really think he will be cracking open the champagne.”

l Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery was in the news because he was taking on his old Leeds United foe Norman Hunter one more time.

The two famous players were involved in a 1973 FA Cup Final 25th anniversary penalty shoot-out but this time it was happening at a bit of a different venue – a shopping centre in Leeds.

The idea was to raise cash for the Guide Dogs for the Blind and there were also plans for Leeds United fans to try a shot at Monty.

As the Sunderland Echo put it at the time: “Leeds supporters would try out their shooting skills to see if they, unlike the great Leeds team of 1973, could get one past the former Sunderland goalkeeper.”

l May 1998 was the month when Debenhams officially confirmed it was set to open a department store at the Bridges and it would be bringing about 350 jobs. Sunderland Council chief executive Colin Sinclair said at the time: “This will be a major department store by any standards.”

l There was plenty of excitement by the riverbanks as the National Glass Centre was fast approaching its opening date. Staff began moving into the new building in May 1998 and the first big exhibition was announced.

