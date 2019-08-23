We are launching a new regular feature revealing a hidden gem of historic Sunderland on film from the precious collections of the region’s North East Film Archive.

We are releasing a treasure from the archive on our website and onto our Facebook page so that you can look back to the city's past.

You’ll see the sights and sounds, the faces, changing landscapes and industries of the area. You’ll also experience special events just as they happened and watch everyday lives and the region’s rich past unfold on screen.

The busy scene outside Joplings. Does this bring back memories?

If these films spark your own memories or you spot a familiar face, then please let us know. Any nuggets of information, or tales about the people or the locations featured all help to tell the amazing stories of our past – so pop them in the comments on our Facebook post.

CineSecrets is just a tiny fragment of a vast catalogue of film collected and preserved by the North East Film Archive and its specialist team.

It’s part of North East Film Archive’s major project NORTH EAST ON FILM, which will re-connect the people and communities of the region with their film heritage and provide important glimpses into our history through special screenings, events and online collections.

CineSecrets: Sunderland has been specially curated with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. To find out more about #NorthEastonFilm visit: http://www.yorkshirefilmarchive.com/news/saving-more-our-north-east-film-heritage-everyone-see-share-and-enjoy

Boarding a train in Sunderland in the 1960s. Remember scenes like these?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our first clip looks at busy Sunderland in bygone days and we have three questions for you to think about:

What has the Joplings Building reopened as in 2019?

In which year did Wearmouth Bridge open?

In which year was Sunderland Station badly damaged by bombing?

Shopping in Sunderland in the 1960s. We would love you to share your memories of it.

Watch our 100 second clip and test your memory.

We’ll see you in a week where we reveal the CineSecrets answers - and share some of your comments!

So come on, get sharing your memories.