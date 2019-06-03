The astonishing scenes as Sunderland newsboys sell D-Day editions of the Echo

75 years ago this week, one of the momentous events in world history occurred.

D-Day unfolded in France and back home in Sunderland, these newsboys were besieged as they tried to sell copies of the Echo.

This week, we will have lots of stories to celebrate the anniversary of the Normandy landings, including an in-depth look at what was happening back in Sunderland.

But here’s a rare first glimpse of the moment the Sunderland Echo hit the streets – telling Wearsiders for the first time of what was happening to the men on the front line.