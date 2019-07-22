Players and fans look on in disbelief at the Stadium of Light beach ball moment. Were you there and what do you remember about it? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

THAT beach ball moment at the Stadium of Light, Take That and a Royal visit - how many of these 2009 scenes do you remember?

Time flies when you’re having fun and these people were doing just that a decade ago – anyone you recognise in our selection of pictures?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 16:45

And how many of these Sunderland and County Durham events do you remember?

There’s a certain beach ball incident at the Stadium of Light which angered visiting Liverpool fans, a World Cup bid, a Royal visit and thousands of fans turning out to see Take That.

So let’s re-light your fire with reminders of a busy year.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1. Take That fans

Could it be magic? It could be if you share your memories of Take That in Sunderland in 2009. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Things are looking up!

A wave for the photographer at the 2009 Hendon (Back On The Map) Festival.

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bidding for the World Cup

The launch of Sunderland's bid for the 2018 World Cup began in July 2009. Were you in the photo that day?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Winners all

All these youngsters were young achievers and they received their awards from Sunderland legend Kevin Ball at the Stadium of Light. Were you there and what do you remember of this occasion? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3