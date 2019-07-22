THAT beach ball moment at the Stadium of Light, Take That and a Royal visit - how many of these 2009 scenes do you remember?
Time flies when you’re having fun and these people were doing just that a decade ago – anyone you recognise in our selection of pictures?
By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 16:45
And how many of these Sunderland and County Durham events do you remember?
There’s a certain beach ball incident at the Stadium of Light which angered visiting Liverpool fans, a World Cup bid, a Royal visit and thousands of fans turning out to see Take That.
So let’s re-light your fire with reminders of a busy year.