Sunderland fans watching the Bury match on TV back at the Stadium of Light celebrate promotion.

Ten pictures from the night Sunderland clinched promotion at doomed Bury

From managerial "Messiah" Bob Stokoe to players such as striker Wayne Entwistle and defender Paul Butler, Sunderland share many a footballing link with doomed Bury.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 20:04

The Lancashire club, expelled from the English Football League on Tuesday, also hosted the Black Cats on a memorable night in 1999 when Peter Reid's visitors clinched promotion back to the top flight with a resounding 5-2 victory. Here we recall the pair's last league meeting so far. Will it remain that way?

1. Background

Sunderland travelled to Bury on April 13, 1999, as runaway leaders of the former Football League First Division.

2. Promotion decider

Victory would ensure promotion back to the Premier League after a two-season absence.

3. Four-midable Super Kev

Peter Reid's team duly obliged with four goals from striker Kevin Phillips in a 5-2 win.

4. Mighty Quinn

Strike partner Niall Quinn also notched when he gave Sunderland a 2-1 lead from close range.

